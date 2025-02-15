MoUs to be signed with Japan, Singapore for language testing centre, academic tie-up: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb. 15: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday signaled towards a deeper association with Japan and Singapore as he announced three major developments during a press meet ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

The Chief Minister revealed that two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed with Japan and Singapore, to strengthen ties in education and skill development.

Talks are on to establish a Japan Language Testing Centre in Assam, while academic tie-ups with Singapore.

“A Japan Language Testing Centre will be set up in Assam, and they are ready to take 50,000 Assamese youth. In the future, they are willing to scale this up further, as Japan is actively seeking manpower from Assam,” the Chief Minister stated.

He also announced that Assam Skills University in Darrang will soon establish an academic tie-up with Singapore.

Highlighting on the necessity and importance of skills, the Chief Minister said, “During my interactions with industry leaders and business men, I have realized that skills are crucial for the industrial development of a region. That's why, we are also focused on honing the skills of our youth.”

Sarma also announced that Japan and Assam will also have dual degree university programmes.

“The dual-degree programs between Japan and Assam will enhance academic engagement and mutual learning,” the Chief Minister stated.

Japan, Singapore, Bhutan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia have been designated as partner countries for the summit.

“Additionally, the Philippines, Finland, Iceland, Austria, and Republic of Korea have also showed interest in participating,” the Chief Minister stated.

With regard to bilateral agencies that are participating in the summit US India Business Council, India-New Zealand Business Council, UAE-India Business Council, and Taipei Economic and Business Centre will be present.

“These agencies have never been to Assam before,” the Chief Minister stated.

Multilateral agencies that are set to visit the state include the World Bank, the European Union (first time), and Asian Development Bank (ADB) among others.

“The EU will be visiting Assam for the first time,” the Chief Minister added.