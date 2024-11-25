Advantage Assam 2.0 to focus on infra & investment; Bhutan waters to be used for irrigation

Guwahati, Nov. 25: Opportunities in infrastructure and the possibility of tapping waters coming down from Bhutan rivers will be a focus in the 'Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment & Infrastructure Summit' which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during the two-day event to be held at Khanapara Veterinary Ground here, the State government would be looking to cash in on the positive image of Assam as an emerging investment destination following the decline in militancy and unrest linked to agitations.

"The eco-system advantage built during the first edition of Advantage Assam could not be carried forward due to the Covid pandemic. However, even without an investment summit, the State has been attracting investment in the last few years. In the upcoming summit, we will be looking to speed up the potential investments both by the private sector and Central government," Sarma said, adding that while MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore were signed in the first edition of the summit, many of them could not be followed up.

The government will seek to highlight the opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, tourism and energy sectors, presenting the State's investor-friendly policies and support framework to attract domestic and global investors.

The State government is also planning theme-based roadshows in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, while ministerial delegations will visit Singapore, Japan, the US, the UK and Dubai for outreach events.

Additionally, events are also being planned in Bhutan, Bangladesh and Taiwan.

"We are already using Bhutan river waters in JJM schemes. We will now be looking to explore the possibility of tapping the river waters, which had been otherwise causing floods, for irrigation, particularly in BTR. Discussions will be held with the Bhutan government," Sarma said.

A key attraction of the summit will be a mega Jhumur dance to be presented by 7,500 dancers and musicians from 800 tea gardens. The event will showcase the rich culture of the State, the Chief Minister added. The Union Finance Minister will be invited for the valedictory function while Union Ministers will be requested to participate in the sessions related to their departments.