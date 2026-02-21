Shah ties eviction to security push at Assam Police campus launch in Sonapur

Guwahati, Feb 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for the 10th Assam Police Battalion campus at Kochutuli in Sonapur, underscoring the Centre’s focus on strengthening internal security while addressing the issue of encroachment in the State.

Addressing a public gathering, Shah said the project, estimated at around Rs 270 crore, would significantly enhance security in Assam and the Northeast.

The campus is being developed on 174 bighas of land and will feature modern operational and residential infrastructure for police personnel.

“Today is an important day for both Assam and the nation’s security. I am happy that the land, which was once under encroachment and raised security concerns, has been freed and is now being used for strengthening law enforcement This project reflects our commitment to ensuring safety and stability in the region,” Shah said.

According to officials, the campus will include separate barracks for 450 male and 450 female personnel, a mini hospital, training facilities, a firing range, a technical hub and modern surveillance systems. A sports complex is also planned to support the physical and mental well-being of personnel.

Shah also highlighted development initiatives undertaken in Assam under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Prime Minister’s multiple visits to the Northeast reflect the region’s importance in national policy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also attended at the event, said the Kochutuli land had remained encroached upon for years and that residents of Kochutuli and Dimoria had long demanded eviction from tribal belt and block areas.

“People of Kochutuli and Dimoria had been seeking the removal of encroachers from tribal belt and block areas. Earlier, no government dared to act. Our government cleared more than 700 bighas of land here,” Sarma said.

He added that approximately 1.5 lakh bighas of land across Assam, including forest land, government land and village grazing reserves, have been freed from encroachment.

“If we had not carried out eviction in Kochutuli, there would have been no Guwahati Ring Road. About 708 bighas were cleared, 167 bighas have been allocated for the battalion campus. For the remaining land, you tell me what you want - hospitals or schools,” he asked the gathering.

The Chief Minister asserted that the State government would continue eviction drives and strengthen measures to protect government and tribal lands.

“When eviction happens, people ask what the point is, saying encroachers will return. But today’s Assam is changing. Let me assure you, every Bangladeshi must leave Assam. Some try to threaten me, but the BJP is not afraid and we will continue to work for Assam and India. So, when elections dates are declared, you have a role to play,” he said, urging people to support the BJP.

The event was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several State Cabinet ministers, senior government and police officials, and local representatives.