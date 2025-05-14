Upcoming police battalion will help safeguard Kosutoli from encroachers: CM

Guwahati, May 14: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the proposed 10th Battalion of Assam Police, to be set up in Kosutoli, will play a significant role in preserving the tribal belt and prevent illegal encroachment.

Speaking during his visit to the area on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the battalion would also serve as a safeguard against further encroachments in the notified tribal belt, which has witnessed repeated instances of illegal occupation. “The battalion will help secure the area,” he added.

He also informed that the construction work on the project will begin within six months and is expected to be completed in three years. “About 100 bighas of land should be sufficient for the project,” Sarma said.

Responding to queries on the utilisation of the remaining land, Sarma revealed that the government plans to use it for other developmental projects. “We are considering establishing a medical college, a university, and other developmental initiatives. If there are tribal landless individuals, we may consider giving them pattas. Since this is a protected tribal belt and block, we cannot do much beyond that. If we don’t put the land to use after evictions, people will come and settle again,” he said.

The Chief Minister admitted that while around 1,000 bighas of land have been cleared of encroachments, some clusters remain under dispute due to a High Court stay order. “I have instructed the Advocate General to resolve the matter as soon as possible,” he said.

Last year, after hearing petitions filed by evicted individuals from the area, the High Court had issued a stay order in the eviction process that saw the death of two people in September 2024.

He claimed that land brokers were responsible for the recurring encroachments. “People want to leave, but it’s the land brokers who are bringing them back,” Sarma said, adding that the government would henceforth take stringent action against such individuals. “We will begin arresting these brokers under the National Security Act (NSA),” he warned.

Touching upon the roots of the issue, Sarma said the eviction problem began when non-tribals started settling in the area after it was notified as a tribal belt and block. “Those who were residing here before the declaration can stay. But new entrants are not allowed,” he clarified.

The South Kamrup Tribal Belt—including Kosutoli, Sonapur Pathar, and Gumoria Pathar—is protected under Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886.

These areas are designated for eligible tribal communities, and non-tribal settlements are barred. Attempts to reoccupy the evicted lands have raised concerns over demographic shifts, prompting multiple rounds of administrative intervention.