Eviction drive turns fatal in Sonapur: Two dead in alleged police firing, several injured

Guwahati, Sept 12: A violent clash erupted between police and residents of Sonapur’s Kosutoli on Thursday during an eviction drive, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

The deceased have been identified as Haider Ali and Juwahid Ali, who reportedly succumbed to injuries from police firing at Sonapur District Hospital.

Several people were injured in the clash, including Shahjahan Ali, who sustained bullet injuries to his leg, as well as Revenue Circle Officer Nitul Khatoniar and four police officers, including a female constable.

All injured individuals were transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The clash broke out when police, along with district administration officials, attempted to evict alleged illegal settlers from a 100-bigha plot of land in area, home to approximately 150 people.

Although the eviction had been proceeding without incident over the previous days, tensions escalated on Thursday.

According to reports, the situation turned violent when residents attacked police personnel with sticks and sharp objects. There have been reports of residents pelting stones at police vehicles, causing further injuries among the personnel.

In response, the police resorted to blank firing to control the situation, which allegedly led to the deaths.

The authorities are investigating the incident and are yet to release additional details about the circumstances that lead to the fatal shootings. The situation in Kosutoli remains tense.