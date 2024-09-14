Congress MLAs' visit to Kosutoli sparks uproar; locals force 15-member team to turn back

Guwahati, Sept 14: A delegation of 15 Congress members, led by MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, was turned away from Sonapur's Kosutoli village on Saturday, two days after a violent clash between alleged settlers and the police led to the deaths of two individuals.

The delegation had arrived to assess the situation and meet with local residents. However, a group of people stopped their vehicles before they could reach the site. Despite disembarking and attempting to walk to the village, they were met with resistance from the locals, a Congress leader said.

Tensions escalated as a group of residents chanted anti-Congress slogans and demanded that the delegation leave. Amid the protests, the Congress team was forced to retreat, unable to complete their visit.

Speaking at a press conference later, MLA Sikdar explained that the delegation had come to express solidarity with the community in the aftermath of the deadly clash.

"The Congress is always ready to protect the people of the tribal belt. However, we will not tolerate violence under the guise of land evictions for tribal protection. Those who blocked us are clearly aligned with the BJP," Sikdar claimed.

He further criticised the police for their lack of assistance. "Our visit was approved, but it is evident the government did not want us there. The police didn’t stop us, but they didn’t support us either," Sikdar added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned Congress’ stance on the Tribal Belt and Block Law, which governs land use in protected tribal areas. "It was the Congress which had brought the law. If the Congress is opposing evictions in the tribal belt now, I urge them to seek the law’s withdrawal in the next Assembly session," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding the law. "As long as the Tribal Belt and Block Law exists, we will ensure it is respected. If the Congress opposes it, we won’t agree," Sarma stated.