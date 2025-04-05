Over 100 illegal structures razed in fresh eviction drive at Kochutoli

Jorabat, Apr 5: The Kamrup (Metro) district administration today carried out another round of a large-scale eviction drive in Kochutoli Pathar under the Sonapur revenue circle, demolishing over 100 illegal structures that had re-emerged in the protected South Kamrup Tribal Belt. The operation, backed by strong police and paramilitary deployment, was launched in response to growing concern over the illegal reoccupation of previously cleared government land.

According to officials, despite a High Court stay order issued last year following petitions filed by evicted individuals to maintain the status quo, several encroachers had gradually reoccupied the evicted plots, erecting makeshift huts using tarpaulins, tin sheets, and bamboo. The land had been previously cleared during a three-phase eviction drive conducted in September 2024, which had removed over 200 illegal structures and reclaimed more than 1,200 bighas of tribal belt land.

Authorities said that the renewed occupation constituted a direct violation of the court's order. Local organisations had recently flagged the issue, urging the administration to take swift action, particularly in view of the state government's plans to implement development projects on the reclaimed land. Co-District Commissioner Biswajit Saikia and Sonapur Circle Officer Nitul Khataniar, with enforcement support including two excavators, two Mahindra tractors, and over 100 government personnel. The eviction targeted unauthorised settlements, including nearly 40 structures surrounding the mosque, along with encroachments across various pockets of No. 1 Kochutoli.

Officials clarified that the drive did not affect any recognised or pre-existing residences and that the effort was strictly aimed at illegal constructions that had emerged in violation of court directives. Alongside the demolitions, the administration also seized materials used for the illegal settlements, such as tin roofing sheets, plastic sheets, and bamboo fencing, to prevent further occupation. Friday's operation was led by Dimoments.

Local reactions to the eviction have been mixed, with tribal organisations welcoming the move and calling for continued vigilance. Dhiren Ingti, leader of the All Assam Tribal Sangha, lauded the administration's action" and raised concerns about a "larger conspiracy" behind the recurring illegal settlements. Echoing this sentiment, Jadumoni Boro, Advisor to the Dimoria unit of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), alleged that certain vested interests were provoking the evicted people to reoccupy tribal lands and demanded strict action against such elements.

Notably, the areas under the South Kamrup Tribal Belt – such as Kochutoli, Sonapur Pathar, Gumoria Pathar, and others – are notified as protected under Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, barring settlement by non-eligible individuals. The reoccupation attempts in these areas have triggered fears of a coordinated attempt to alter the demographic balance, prompting repeated interventions by the administration.

The peaceful execution of the latest drive, however, has reaffirmed the government's resolve to protect notified tribal areas and ensure lawful land use in accordance with court orders and revenue regulations.





