Govt's plan to shift 10th AP Battalion to Kochutoli faces backlash from tribal bodies

Jorabat, March 22: Several tribal bodies have strongly opposed the Assam government's decision to relocate the 10th Assam Police Battalion (AP Bn) from Guwahati to Kochutoli, Sonapur, arguing that the move threatens the integrity of the South Kamrup Tribal Belt.

In a joint press conference held at the Dimoria district unit office of the All Assam Tribal Sangha recently, representatives of various tribal bodies denounced the decision and demanded that the evicted land be utilized for the socio-economic development of indigenous communities instead.

The government, during the recent Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, announced plans to shift the 10th AP En headquarters from Kahilipara, Guwahati, to the evicted land in Kochutoli, citing the need to safeguard tribal land from further encroachment while enabling urban expansion in the State capital. However, tribal leaders argue that the move contradicts the spirit of land protection laws meant to safeguard indigenous and tribal rights.

Ramen Kathar, chief coordinator of the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA), Dimoria, strongly criticized the government's plan, stating, "We welcomed the eviction drive that removed in eligible occupants from this tribal belt. However, replacing them with a police battalion is equally unacceptable. This is a strategic attempt to shrink tribal land further."

Mukti Lalung, vice president of the Tribal People's Confederation, Assam, emphasized that the government should instead use the land for welfare schemes benefiting the indigenous and tribal population of the region. "If the government is truly committed to protecting tribal land, it should allocate this land to landless tribal families or establish education-al and economic development projects," he said.

Aniruddha Mithi, president of the All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU), warned against the misleading narrative that local youth would benefit from the battalion's presence. "Some are spreading the false idea that setting up the battalion here will generate local employment. If that were the case, let them provide data on how many indigenous people have been employed at the already existing Digaru Air Force base, SSB, NIA or ITBP units in Sonapur. The reality is that such projects do not benefit the indigenous population directly," he asserted.

Kulen Boro, president of the All Kamrup (M) Land Protection Committee, accused the government of systematically eroding tribal land rights by altering land classifications over time. "The government has long facilitated the commercial acquisition of tribal land by powerful business groups. Now, the decision to establish a police battalion in Kochutoli is another step toward erasing tribal land from the map," he alleged.

Montu Phangso, president of the Karbi Students' Union (KSU), Kamrup, along with Ramu Teron, secretary of the Amri Karbi Students' Union, and Dhrubojyoti Koiri, secretary of the Assam Tribes Students Association (Dimoria), also voiced strong opposition, calling the move an assault on tribal identity and land rights.

Pabitra Boro, secretary UBPE, Dimoria unit, issued a direct warning of intensified protests if the decision is not reversed.

The press meet concluded with a collective demand that the Assam government withdraw its decision and instead implement long-term development projects for the indigenous and tribal communities in Kochutoli. The organizations also urged the government to uphold the sanctity of the South Kamrup Tribal Belt by ensuring that no project, including the 10th AP Bn, is allowed to compromise the rights of the region's tribal population.

