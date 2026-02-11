NGT issues notice over Meghalaya coal mine blast, seeks response by May 19

New Delhi, Feb 11: Taking suo motu cognizance of the coal mine blast in Meghalaya, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a notice on the matter and asked the authorities concerned to submit their replies by May 19.

The NGT issued the notice on Tuesday to the Meghalaya Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Integrated Regional Office, MoEF&CC, and Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills district.

The Tribunal has directed all respondents to file their replies by affidavit and has listed the matter for further hearing on May 19.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

The Tribunal observed that the incident, reportedly caused by a dynamite explosion in an illegally operated rat-hole coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district, raises serious concerns regarding continued violation of environmental laws despite a long-standing ban on such mining activities by the NGT, upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Tribunal noted possible violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

It also took note of allegations that illegal mining continues with the support of influential persons, despite monitoring mechanisms being in place.

The death toll in the illegal rat-hole coal mine blast in East Jaintia Hills district has since risen to 30, with three more miners succumbing to their burn injuries in two hospitals.

In parallel proceedings before the Meghalaya High Court, a division bench of Justices H.S. Thangkhiew and W. Diengdoh took suo motu cognizance of the blast and expressed grave concern at the persistence of illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills on Monday.

The Court directed the state government to submit a detailed report within 10 days outlining actions taken against illegal rat-hole mining, including the seizure of equipment, arrests, and enforcement steps.

The Bench noted an earlier incident on January 14, 2026, at the same Thangsko location where a labourer from Assam died, reflecting repeated violations and the failure of enforcement measures.

It also took note of the 35th interim report by a committee headed by Justice (Retd) B.P. Katakey that documented widespread illegal mining activities in adjoining areas.

Describing the situation as “distressing” and indicative of dereliction of duty by authorities, the High Court warned that accountability would be fixed, and if needed, it could order a probe by an independent or central agency to ensure enforcement of law.

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on February 19, 2026.