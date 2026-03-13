Meghalaya govt relaxes curfew in West, East Garo Hills after GHADC poll violence

Shillong, Mar 13: A fragile calm prevailed in parts of Meghalaya’s Garo Hills on Friday, prompting authorities to partially relax curfew in two affected districts to allow residents to purchase essential commodities after days of violence linked to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Curfew was relaxed in West Garo Hills district for four hours, from 9 am to 1 pm, officials said.

In neighbouring East Garo Hills district, Deputy Commissioner RP Marak ordered a longer relaxation of the restrictions, from 8 am to 5 pm, they added.

Officials noted that the situation in the affected areas remained tense but under control, with security forces maintaining a close vigil.

During the curfew relaxation period, residents have been advised to maintain peace and refrain from any activities that may disturb public tranquillity, they said.

All law enforcement agencies have been directed to take action against any violation under relevant legal provisions, they added.

Clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups on March 10 during the nomination process for the GHADC elections, leaving two persons dead in police firing and several properties damaged, officials said.

Incidents of arson, vandalism and looting were reported in parts of Tura town, prompting authorities to impose curfew and deploy the Army to prevent further escalation.

The unrest erupted after the Meghalaya High Court struck down an order of the GHADC that had made a Scheduled Tribe certificate mandatory for contesting the elections, a decision that triggered protests and heightened tensions in the Garo Hills region.

Following the violence and the deteriorating law and order situation, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the postponement of the GHADC elections, which had earlier been scheduled to be held on April 10.

