Meghalaya CM postpones GHADC polls after violence in West Garo Hills

Shillong, Mar 11: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his government has decided to postpone the April 10 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in view of recent violence that claimed two lives in the region.

He said the decision was taken after reviewing the current law and order situation in the Garo Hills and considering the difficulties being faced by the people.

"Dear friends, looking at the current situation in Garo Hills and understanding the difficulties people are facing at the moment, the Government of Meghalaya has decided to postpone GHADC elections," the chief minister said in a video clip.

The situation in West Garo Hills remained calm but tense on Wednesday, with the district administration extending the curfew till midnight of March 13 and continuing the suspension of mobile internet services, officials said.

Two persons were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for the GHADC elections in the Chibinang area.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident occurred during the nomination process for the local council polls.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Board of School Education has postponed two of its class 12 exams in the West Garo Hills district, after clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups.

The music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed, an official said.

The examinations in the remaining districts of the state will continue as per schedule.





