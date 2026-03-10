Two killed as security forces open fire amid GHADC poll unrest in Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 10: Two persons were killed when security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district early on Tuesday amid tensions surrounding the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election nomination process.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma said the incident occurred in the Chibinang area, where a clash broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups.

“The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly,” Sangma said, adding that the situation in the area is currently under control.

Authorities had earlier imposed a 24-hour curfew in the district following violence and vandalism in the Chibinang area on Monday evening.

The Meghalaya government also ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in West Garo Hills for 48 hours from March 10 after reports of mobilisation, assaults and the circulation of misinformation on social media. Voice calls and SMS services remain unaffected.

Officials said the district administration has sought assistance from the Army to conduct flag marches in sensitive areas amid unrest over the participation of non-tribals in the GHADC elections.

The violence comes amid controversy over a recent GHADC notification requiring candidates to produce valid Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates while filing nomination papers for the council elections scheduled to be held on April 10.

Tensions escalated after former Phulbari legislator Estamur Momin was allegedly assaulted by protesters when he arrived at the deputy commissioner’s office in Tura on Monday to file his nomination for the GHADC elections.

Protesters were demanding that non-tribals refrain from contesting or participating in the council polls.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and Secretary in charge of Home and District Council Affairs Cyril Diengdoh said the government has instructed all deputy commissioners, including the West Garo Hills DC, to convene peace committee meetings with community leaders.

“We have asked the DC to bring together all communities, hold peace committee meetings and appeal for calm,” Diengdoh said.

He added that additional security forces would be deployed in the district after the superintendent of police requested reinforcements.

The filing of nominations for the GHADC elections began on Monday and will continue until March 16, while scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for March 17.

No candidate filed nomination papers on the first day, as political parties only collected nomination forms after briefings at the deputy commissioner’s office.

“There is no plan to extend the nomination period. We are assessing the situation and waiting for reports. We will see as the situation unfolds,” Diengdoh added.

