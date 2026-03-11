Army deployed in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills after two killed in GHADC poll clashes

Shillong, Mar 11: Army was deployed in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, where two persons were killed in firing by security forces after clashes broke out between two groups.

Security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs amid tensions during the nomination process of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, they said.

"Army columns deployed in West Garo Hills on the request of civil administration and conducting a flag march," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat said.

He, however, declined to share details such as how many columns have been engaged to restore peace in the area.

The violence comes amid controversy over a recent GHADC notification requiring candidates to produce valid Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates while filing nomination papers for the council elections scheduled to be held on April 10.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a clash broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups.

"The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly," he said.

Amid the ongoing clash, The Meghalaya Board of School Education has postponed two of its class 12 exams in the West Garo Hills district.

The music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed.

However, the examinations in the remaining districts of the state will continue as per schedule.





PTI