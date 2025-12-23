Internet suspended in West Karbi Anglong; CM Sarma calls situation critical

Guwahati, Dec 23: The Assam government, on Tuesday, temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts following fresh violence during clashes between two groups over eviction-related issues.

In an official order, the Home and Political Department said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining public peace and tranquillity and to prevent any further deterioration of the situation.

At least eight people were injured as rival groups clashed, forcing the police to resort to lathi charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters.

Amid continuing reports of violence in West Karbi Anglong’s Kheroni, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said the situation in the region remained critical, with tensions persisting between groups.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a welfare scheme distribution ceremony in Makum, Tinsukia, Sarma said a cabinet minister and Director General of Police Harmeet Singh were on the ground to assess the situation.

“The situation is a bit critical in Karbi Anglong. There is tension between two groups. Our minister is there and so is the DGP,” he said.

Explaining the roots of the unrest, the Chief Minister said sections of the indigenous Karbi population believe that the number of non-tribals in the area has increased significantly.

“They are claiming their population is 35% while non-tribals make up 65%. Based on this, they want eviction of non-tribals from VGR, PGR and government land. This claim itself needs analysis, as no one knows where this ‘35%’ figure has come from,” Sarma said.

He, however, stressed that the issue could only be resolved through dialogue and said he would engage with all stakeholders.

“Dialogue is the only viable way. The manner in which they are trying to get things done will not lead to any solution. You cannot thrash people to evict them. In a democratic country, solutions must be arrived at through democratic means,” he added.

Sarma said he was keeping a close watch on developments and expressed hope that the situation would normalise soon.

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu, who visited the affected areas, said the government would convene a tripartite meeting within December involving the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and representatives of the protesting locals.

He said the protesters had suspended their hunger strike following his assurance.

“For now, they have halted their hunger strike on my request, and I have assured them that the Assam government will organise a tripartite meeting within December,” Pegu told the press.

However, violence continued long after Pegu left West Karbi Anglong. Soon after his departure, unrest spilled into the daily bazaar, where angry mobs went on a rampage, vandalising shops, smashing windowpanes, looting goods and leaving debris strewn across the market area.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has targeted the government, accusing it of failing to bring the situation in the district under control. Terming it a failure of governance, Akhil Gogoi said the Chief Minister, who often projects himself as a champion of indigenous rights, had been unable to engage with protesters and hold talks to resolve the crisis.

“I appeal to the people not to take the law into their own hands, and to the administration to find a peaceful solution to the issue,” Gogoi said.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi also urged restraint, asking the administration not to provoke the protesters and to resolve the issue through dialogue.

“I request the government not to provoke the protesters. They may have demands, and it is the duty of the government in power to listen to them. The government needs to show patience. We do not want reports of injuries, whether among protesters or those in uniform,” he said.

With inputs from PTI