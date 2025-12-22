West Karbi Anglong protest turns violent, police open fire; three injured

Diphu, Dec 22: The ongoing protest in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district turned violent on Monday, with police opening fire to disperse demonstrators after tensions escalated following an arson attack on the residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief.

According to reports, at least three people were injured in the firing and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Tensions spiked after protesters allegedly set fire to the Dongkamokam residence of CEM Tuliram Ronghang, triggering a serious law-and-order situation in the district.

Police action, including gunfire, followed as authorities attempted to bring the situation under control.

“Who ordered the firing? The CEM has to take responsibility. We heard gunshots and now three people are hospitalised,” a protester said.

An injured official, however, defended the police response, saying the situation had become unmanageable.

“It was a strike. Stone-pelting should not have happened,” the official said, indicating that the police were compelled to act after protesters resorted to violence.

The unrest reportedly stemmed from police action against an ongoing hunger strike demanding the eviction of non-tribals from Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserves (VGR) in Kheroni.

The issue of alleged encroachment on these protected lands has remained a long-standing and sensitive matter in the region.

Earlier in the day, protesters who had been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike were forcibly removed by police, an action that appeared to fuel anger among demonstrators.

Following the intervention, protesters blocked roads and raised slogans demanding the immediate release of those detained.

Authorities have so far not issued an official statement on the firing or clarified whether any arrests have been made in connection with the arson attack.

Earlier on Sunday night, police had detained nine protesters who had been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 16 days at Fealgpi in the Kheroni area.

The situation in parts of West Karbi Anglong remained tense on Monday evening, with security forces maintaining a heightened presence to prevent further violence.