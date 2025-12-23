Assam calls tripartite meet on Karbi Anglong eviction row; hunger strike off

Karbi Anglong/Guwahati, Dec 23: The Assam government will convene a tripartite meeting within December involving the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and representatives of protesting locals to address the unrest triggered by eviction demands in West Karbi Anglong.

Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu, who visited the affected areas as the government’s representative, said the protesters had suspended their hunger strike following his intervention.

“They have halted their hunger strike on my request, and I have assured them that the Assam government will organise a tripartite meeting within December comprising the state government, KAAC and representatives of the protesting locals,” Pegu told the press, on Tuesday.

He said the government was sensitive to tribal concerns and land rights, and believed the issue could be resolved through dialogue.

After meeting protesters, Pegu noted that the agitation went beyond disputes over Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land.

“Locals told us this is not just about PGR or VGR, but about the identity of the Karbi community,” he said.

Pegu said Karbi residents had been on a hunger strike since December 6, and when several protesters fell ill and were taken for treatment, misinformation about their arrest triggered the violence.

He said he and Ajay Tiwari, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, reached the area to hold discussions and appealed for calm.

The minister also assured accountability, stating that strict and immediate action would be taken against any police personnel found negligent.

He said locals were seeking talks with KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang, which could not take place as the situation deteriorated.

Protesters raised concerns over the lack of basic facilities, including fire brigade services, and demanded compensation for losses caused during the violence.

They also sought the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the proposed tripartite meeting.

Earlier, Sarma said the situation spiralled due to misinformation and reiterated that the government could not act in violation of a court order.

He said the Gauhati High Court had passed an interim order against eviction of non-tribals in West Karbi Anglong, making any such action legally untenable.

Clarifying reports of arrests, Sarma said seven protesters who fell ill were taken to Guwahati Medical College for treatment and were later discharged.

“There have been no arrests,” he reiterated, adding that the issue could be resolved through dialogue or legal means.

He warned that violence, including attacks on the KAAC chief’s residence or police stations, would only complicate matters.

The situation remains tense, with prohibitory orders continuing in Karbi Anglong and neighbouring West Karbi Anglong.

On Monday, four people were injured in police firing after protesters went on a rampage in Kheroni, torching KAAC chief Ronghang’s old residence in Donkamokam and around 15 shops, and attempting to attack a police station.

