‘Misunderstanding led to West Karbi Anglong violence’: KAAC chief after arson

Guwahati, Dec 22: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Tuliram Ronghang, on Monday, said the violence witnessed in West Karbi Anglong is the result of a “misunderstanding” and maintained that the situation could still be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to the press after his old residence at Dongkamokam was allegedly torched by protesters, Ronghang said he was on his way to hold talks with demonstrators when he was informed about the arson.

“Yesterday, the police took a few protesters to Gauhati Medical College for treatment. But the people misunderstood it as arrest and they got violent. Today, a few youth came and targeted my home,” Ronghang said.

He said he was in Koka village in West Karbi Anglong at the time and was travelling to meet the protesters at 4 pm when the incident occurred.

“Today, around 200 people from nearby villages came here and brought stones and petrol with them. I heard about the incident while coming here. I still believe all the misunderstandings can be resolved through dialogue and have appealed to the protesters,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said senior officials are monitoring the situation closely.

“The DGP is there and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu is en route to the place. I am also keeping a close watch on the happenings. I believe everything can be resolved through dialogue,” Sarma said.

Referring to the protesters’ eviction demand, the Chief Minister said legal constraints were also at play.

“The High Court has given a verdict because of which we have been unable to carry out eviction drives in the said area. But I am sure we’ll resolve the issue peacefully,” he added.

The protests centre on demands for the eviction of non-tribals from Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserves (VGR) in the Kheroni area.

Earlier in the day, at least three people were injured after police opened fire to disperse demonstrators when tensions escalated following the arson attack on the CEM’s residence.

Police action, including gunfire, followed as authorities attempted to bring the situation under control.

An injured official defended the police response, saying the situation had become unmanageable. “It was a strike. Stone-pelting should not have happened,” the official said, indicating that police were compelled to act after protesters resorted to violence.

In view of the deteriorating law-and-order situation, prohibitory orders have been imposed across the district under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The issue of encroachment on these protected reserves has remained a long-standing and sensitive concern in the region.

Earlier in the day, protesters sitting on the hunger strike were forcibly removed by police, a move that appeared to intensify anger on the ground.

Following the intervention, demonstrators blocked roads and raised slogans demanding the immediate release of those detained.