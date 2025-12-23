West Karbi Anglong erupts again after Ranoj Pegu leaves; Kheroni bazaar badly hit

Guwahati, Dec 23: Violence showed no signs of abating in Kheroni near the western banks of the Kopili River on Tuesday, as unrest spilled into the daily bazaar and rapidly descended into chaos.

Angry protesters went on a rampage through the market area, vandalising shops from one end, smashing windowpanes, looting goods and leaving debris strewn across the stretch.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd swelled after Education Minister Ranoj Pegu left the area, having assured protesters that the government would convene a tripartite meeting involving representatives of the agitating locals and members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

As tensions escalated, police were forced to resort to lathi charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the mob.

Locals reported fires breaking out at several locations, with protesters setting tyres ablaze to vent their anger and block roads.

Thick smoke hung over the area as terrified residents fled, while shopkeepers hurriedly pulled down shutters, turning what is usually a bustling marketplace into a flashpoint of violence.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh is present on the ground, taking stock of the situation and patrolling the streets in an attempt to calm tempers.

He was seen engaging directly with protesters, urging them to refrain from stone-pelting and further violence.

“I have been speaking to all of you since last night. Now that everything is settled, why are you creating this scene?” he was heard telling a group.

Referring to earlier incidents, the DGP said three motorcycles, including one belonging to a policeman, had been torched since the previous day, warning that those responsible would face action under the law.

While no official statement has been issued by the administration so far, unconfirmed reports from the area suggest that several people, including security personnel, may have been injured.

Prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) continue to remain in force, but fresh inputs indicate that hundreds of people were still on the streets, defying the restrictions.

Earlier in the day, Pegu said Karbi residents had been on a hunger strike since December 6, and when several protesters fell ill and were taken for treatment, misinformation about their arrest triggered the violence.

On Monday, four people were injured in police firing after protesters went on a rampage in Kheroni, torching KAAC chief Ronghang’s old residence in Donkamokam and around 15 shops, and attempting to attack a police station.

The situation remains volatile in Kheronni and further details are awaited.