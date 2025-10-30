Zubeen Khetra to bloom into cultural haven, says Garima, unveiling grand vision

Guwahati, Oct 30: Fans flocking to Zubeen Khetra at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, will soon get to experience more than a memorial as the site is set to be developed into a full-fledged cultural and nature-based experience centre, honouring the legacy of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Wife of the artiste, Garima, on Thursday, announced detailed plans for the development of the site, stating that it will feature a museum, interactive exhibits and digital installations reflecting Garg’s life, art and his deep connection with nature.

“We don’t want Zubeen Khetra to be just a samadhi place. It should be a space where people can connect with Zubeen’s legacy,” she said, during a visit of the commission formed to oversee the development of Zubeen Khetra.

She informed that the family had prepared a detailed proposal which was presented to the government on Wednesday.

“We have made a plan for this site and showed it in a presentation yesterday. Today, we are assessing how much land is available and will move ahead accordingly,” Garima said.

The plan includes the construction of a museum to display Garg’s belongings and creative works, along with open areas inspired by nature and equipped with sound and digital technology.

“The concept is to make the area technologically and culturally sound, creating a place that feels alive and connected to the environment,” she added.

Local residents have expressed their willingness to contribute land for the project.

“The local people have said they will give 30 to 40 bighas of land for this plan. It would be better if no resort, residential or commercial structures are built nearby. We want the site to remain a purely cultural and natural space,” Garima said.

The proposal also incorporates elements of local tradition.

“The people here have a custom of creating monoliths in memory of their family members. We are planning to set aside about two bighas of land and a 30-foot road for that,” she said.

A nine-foot monolith has already been found for the site, and locals are looking for more to install in honour of Garg.

“Interestingly, Zubeen had once done a photoshoot beside a monolith, so there is a natural connection to this place,” she mentioned.

Garima further informed that the project will extend beyond the existing 10 bighas and the plan would be executed in phases, once the design is finalised.

“We don’t want to hurry. The process should move according to a proper timeline,” she said.