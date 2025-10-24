Zubeen Kshetra to remain open 6 am to 10 pm, Assam govt bans intoxicated visitors

Guwahati, October 24: The Assam Government has fixed the visiting hours for the cremation site of late singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi, now officially named Zubeen Kshetra, from 6 am to 10 pm daily. This will allow visitors to pay homage during designated hours. No visitors will be permitted beyond this time.

The government has also enforced a complete ban on alcohol consumption, sale, or intoxicated entry within and around the premises to maintain the site’s piousness and public decorum.

The decision follows a Cabinet discussion led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur on Thursday, where the government reviewed the growing footfall at Zubeen Kshetra and stressed the need to ensure discipline and sanctity.

“The Cabinet has taken a decision regarding Zubeen Garg’s cremation site. We have spoken to the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan) and residents of Sonapur and have advised that no intoxicated persons or individuals involved in the sale of alcohol should be allowed at Zubeen Kshetra. If found, strict measures will be initiated against them,” CM Sarma said while addressing the media.

Following the Cabinet’s direction, the Office of the District Magistrate, Kamrup (Metropolitan) issued an official order (No.155183/09) dated October 23, 2025, enforcing a series of measures to preserve the sanctity of the site.

The order, signed by Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Magistrate, Kamrup (M), came into force with immediate effect. It mandates that Zubeen Kshetra will remain open daily between 6 am and 10 pm, ensuring that public access remains orderly and time-bound.

The order further states that no person under the influence of alcohol or any form of intoxication shall be permitted to enter or remain within the cremation ground.

Additionally, the consumption, serving, or distribution of any kind of intoxicating liquor within the premises or its vicinity has been strictly prohibited. The District Magistrate emphasized that the move aims to protect the spiritual and cultural reverence associated with the late singer’s memorial, which has become a place of emotional pilgrimage for fans and admirers from across the state.

The Kamrup (M) administration has issued strict instructions to law enforcement and relevant agencies to ensure compliance with the directives.

District officials said that the order was issued after detailed discussions with various stakeholders, including the local population, to maintain the piousness, order, and safety of the cremation site.

The administration has also clarified that any individual or establishment violating these restrictions will face legal action under relevant provisions of the Public Health Act, Food Safety and Standards Act, and other applicable laws.