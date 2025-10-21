Committee names Zubeen Garg’s samadhi at Sonapur ‘Zubeen Kshetra’

Guwahati, Oct 21: The committee tasked with overseeing the creation of a permanent memorial for the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg has announced that the site will be named “Zubeen Kshetra”, honouring the legendary artist’s unparalleled contribution to Assam’s music and cultural landscape.

The decision was revealed on Monday after a committee meeting in Guwahati.

Addressing the press, Garima Garg, wife of the late artiste and chairperson of the committee, said that the memorial at Hatimura, Sonapur, will be developed as a cultural landmark that reflects Garg’s artistic spirit and connects fans to his enduring legacy.

“The name ‘Zubeen Kshetra’ was chosen collectively to honour his profound influence on Assamese art, music and society. This memorial will not only be a place of remembrance but also a space that celebrates his creative energy and the values he stood for,” Garima said.

The committee, constituted on October 16 following a Cabinet decision, includes several prominent personalities and Garg's family members, including his sister Palmee Borthakur, Shyamantak Gautam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Biren Singha, Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Pranjal Saikia, Pulak Banerjee, Dulal Manki, Tarali Sarma, and Sudarshan Thakur, among others.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier confirmed that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to draft a detailed plan for the construction of the permanent samadhi at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur.

“A committee has been formed to examine the proposal and recommend a final design to the government. Once the PWD submits its plan and it is approved, construction will begin immediately,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister further noted that the decision to construct a permanent memorial follows the continuous stream of visitors paying homage to the late singer since his passing.

“Zubeen Garg’s legacy belongs to every Assamese heart, and this memorial will ensure his presence remains eternal,” Sarma said.