Visiting hours at Zubeen Khetra extended to 11 pm; CM warns public over night visits

Silchar, Oct 25: The visiting hours at Zubeen Khetra in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, have been extended by an hour until 11 pm, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Lakhipur, Cachar, Sarma said the decision comes after requests from several members of the public.

“The law won’t restrict anybody. We have issued an SOP, and it is the responsibility of the people to abide by it. If someone chooses to visit Zubeen Khetra throughout the night, they will be responsible for any untoward incident,” the Chief Minister said.

However, no official notification has been issued about the extension of the timings till the time of writing this report.

The Chief Minster reiterated that, since government security forces cannot be deployed at a samadhi kshetra all the time, the public will be held accountable for any mishaps at the site.

“The law is for the people, and we have made one for them. Anybody flouting it will be booked,” Sarma added.

The announcement comes following criticism from several organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which had expressed concern over the government’s earlier decision to fix visiting hours from 6 am to 10 pm.

In a statement shared on social media on Friday, AASU President Utpal Sarma said, “Withdrawing the SOP restricting visiting hours at the Zubeen Garg memorial is essential — it is unnecessary and insensitive. It undermines the emotional connection people share with the late artist.”

The original government order, issued on October 23 by Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Magistrate of Kamrup (Metropolitan), also prohibits entry of intoxicated persons and bans the sale or consumption of alcohol in and around the cremation site.

The decision followed a Cabinet discussion led by the Chief Minister at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, where officials reviewed the growing footfall at Zubeen Khetra and highlighted the need to maintain discipline and sanctity at the memorial.