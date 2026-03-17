Work begins on Zubeen Kshetra as fans mark six months since icon’s passing

Guwahati, March 17: Six months after the passing of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, work has finally begun on developing his final resting place at Hatimura in Sonapur, even as admirers gathered in large numbers on Tuesday to pay tribute.

Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapnil Pal said initial work on the proposed “Zubeen Kshetra” is underway, with construction of the boundary wall already started. The state government has allotted 10 bighas of land for the project, which has received official approval.

“The first phase focuses on building the boundary wall, and the Public Works Department has begun work. Subsequent phases will be decided jointly by the government and the overseeing committee,” Pal said. He added that a meeting to review the development plan was held on March 6.

At the site, a steady stream of visitors arrived from early morning, offering prayers, lighting lamps, and leaving flowers and gifts to mark six months since the singer’s death.

The atmosphere was marked by a mix of grief and reverence, with people from across Assam gathering to remember the artist.

Among them was a group from Majuli, who brought traditional masks and artefacts as offerings, underscoring Garg’s cultural influence across the state.

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer, said the turnout reflected the enduring bond he shared with his audience.

“People have always loved Zubeen deeply, and that love is still visible today. Even though he is no longer physically with us, he lives on in the hearts of the people,” she said.

She added that plans are in place to develop the site into a memorial complex that will preserve and showcase the singer’s life and legacy. A museum is proposed to house personal belongings and memorabilia associated with Garg.

Several significant items, including the Pajero vehicle he frequently used and the casket in which his body was brought back from Singapore, are expected to be part of the display.

“These items are part of his story and will be preserved carefully. Once the museum is built, people from Assam and beyond will be able to visit and learn about his journey and contributions,” she said.

The proposed memorial complex is also expected to include a library and an open stage aimed at promoting cultural activities and providing a platform for emerging artists.

“Zubeen always believed in nurturing new talent. This space can become a hub for young musicians and cultural expression,” she added.

In the interim, arrangements are being made to manage offerings left by visitors. Designated spaces have been created for prayers, lamp lighting, and naam recitals, while items will be temporarily stored and later displayed once the museum is completed.