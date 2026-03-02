Fast-track court can expedite justice in Zubeen Garg case: Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma

TEZPUR, March 2: Amid doubts being expressed if music icon Zubeen Garg will receive justice, former Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, on Sunday said the delivery of justice in the case could be expedited through a fast-track court.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a programme in Tezpur, he cautioned against drawing any conclusions at this stage, noting that the judicial process is still underway.

“It would be premature to comment on the outcome now, as the arguments of the accused must also be heard,” he said.

Justice Sarma spoke to the media after attending the 54th foundation day celebrations of Tezpur Law College, where he was present as the chief guest. During an interaction with students, Justice Sarma also appealed that no political mileage should be sought from the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, emphasising the need to allow the legal process to take its course without any external interference.

Earlier, on Thursday the Assam Cabinet approved the constitution of a dedicated fast-track court for the day-to-day trial in the case related to the demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

The move comes amid growing public interest and the family’s demand for a swift trial.

Addressing the press, Sarma said the State government will formally request the Gauhati High Court to constitute an exclusive sessions court under Section 346(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for conducting daily hearings in the case.





