Asam Sahitya Sabha flags delay in Zubeen Khetra work, to write to Assam CM

Jorhat, Mar 14: Expressing concern over the alleged neglect of Zubeen Khetra, the Asam Sahitya Sabha has said it will write to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the issue.

Speaking in Jorhat on Saturday, Sabha president Basanta Kumar Goswami said that although six months have passed since the demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, development work at his samadhi has not progressed as expected.

“Since the monsoon has now begun, work at the site will likely remain halted. The work should have been completed during the dry season. Now, we may have to wait another six months. Therefore, I will write to the Chief Minister regarding the present condition of Zubeen Khetra,” he said.

Goswami added that Garg holds a special place in the hearts of people across communities, irrespective of caste, religion or background.

According to him, the site has the potential to emerge as a major tourist destination not only for Assam but for the entire country, provided the government demonstrates the necessary commitment.

“The kind of work that should have been carried out at Zubeen Khetra has not been visible. This is unfortunate for the Assamese community,” Goswami said.

He further remarked that public perception regarding the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death remains unclear.

Goswami noted that in the initial days, the Chief Minister had stated in the Assembly that the artiste had been “killed”, which led many people to believe it was a case of murder and that the culprits would face strict punishment.

However, he said that recent developments, including the reopening of the accused person’s sealed house and bank accounts, have created doubts among sections of the public about the strength of the chargesheet.

“We have complete faith in the judiciary and believe that the guilty will receive strict punishment,” he said, adding that the government must also listen to the voice of the people.

Meanwhile, Goswami said the Sabha has initiated efforts to translate Garg’s collected works into English, Hindi and several South Indian languages. He added that the organisation has sought cooperation from the singer’s family for the project.

“The translation of his works will carry Garg’s message to the wider world and help preserve the legacy of this great personality for future generations,” he said.