RTI raises questions over Rs 16.8 lakh cash donations at Zubeen Kshetra

Jorabat, Jan 25: An RTI reply from the Co-District Commissioner’s office in Dimoria has triggered fresh concern over how public donations are being handled at the Zubeen Garg Samadhi Kshetra, with records showing that nearly Rs 16.80 lakh has been collected entirely in cash without any banking or digital trail.

Official documents obtained under the Right to Information Act reveal that Rs 16,79,880.75 was received from visitors between September 24, 2025 and January 6, 2026.

The collections were entered only in handwritten registers. There is no reference to any dedicated bank account, UPI facility or formal system to manage the funds.

The disclosure has revived earlier allegations of irregularities in donation accounting.

In November, local groups pointed to discrepancies in records, noting that about Rs 4.5 lakh was shown as collected in the first 40 days after the artiste’s demise, while a subsequent 19-day period reflected Rs 4.63 lakh.

The pattern was termed “suspicious” and prompted demands for a probe into whether all public contributions were properly accounted for.

Reacting to the RTI findings, Rakesh Hazarika, executive director of the Centre for Efficient Governance and the RTI applicant, said the trust of donors cannot be handled through informal cash systems.

“Nearly Rs 16.80 lakh has been collected in a short span, yet there is no banking mechanism in place. This is basic governance,” he said.

The RTI reply also notes that government personnel were deputed at the Kshetra only from October 17, though collections began on September 24, leaving a gap in accountability during the initial weeks.

Conscious section have now called for urgent reforms, including opening of a dedicated bank account, introduction of UPI and regular public disclosure of accounts with audits.

“The Zubeen Garg Samadhi Kshetra is built on the emotions of the people of Assam,” Hazarika said, further stating that it (Kshetra) must be run with transparency so that it remains above suspicion.