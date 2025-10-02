Singapore to give Zubeen’s autopsy report solely to family; not for public release: SIT

Guwahati, Oct 2: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has provided the High Commission of India with the autopsy report of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, along with preliminary findings into the artiste’s death.

An SPF spokesperson confirmed the handover to a Singapore daily on Wednesday. Legal expert Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation in Singapore, told The Straits Times that while Singapore law does not define “foul play” statutorily, the SPF’s statement suggests authorities do not suspect murder or criminal violence.

Confirming the development on Thursday, SIT chief MP Gupta told the press that Singapore police had contacted Garg’s family regarding the post-mortem report and will hand it over to them, requesting that it not be made public.

“We know that Singapore police have contacted Garg’s family regarding the autopsy report. Their police force has its own laws, and they are working according to that. Since they are also investigating the case, they have requested that the report not be made public,” Gupta said.

The move follows a formal request from Indian authorities under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to obtain evidence from Singaporean officials investigating the case.

During Zubeen Garg’s 13-day ritual in Jorhat on October 1, his wife Garima had said that Singapore authorities had contacted her.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had clarified that the Singapore High Commission and High Court issued a death certificate citing “drowning” as the cause of death, stressing that this was not the post-mortem report.

He added that the certificate would be shared with the CID once the formal post-mortem report was available.

Back in Assam, investigations are intensifying. On Thursday, Sandeepan Garg, cousin of the late singer, appeared at the CID office for questioning—the second time in recent days. He was earlier interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Shekhar Goswami also appeared at the CID office for the fourth round of questioning as investigators widen their inquiry to piece together the events leading to Garg’s death.

SIT head M.P. Gupta said investigations are ongoing, with questioning of several others underway.

“An additional section (103) of the BNS has been added after registration. We have summoned members of the Singapore Association, giving them time until October 6 to appear for interrogation. Singapore authorities are also conducting their own questioning. Once we receive the post-mortem and viscera reports from GMCH, we will release them. The Singapore authorities have also been in touch with the family,” he said.

Key accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma have now been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in case no. 1/2025 and spent their first night in police custody on Wednesday. Sharma has also been interrogated by the SIT and reportedly, has divulged significant details to the SIT.

With inputs from PTI