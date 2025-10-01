Zubeen Garg death probe: Key accused Mahanta, Sharma arrested; interrogation on

Guwahati, Oct 1: Twelve days after the demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Assam Police, on Tuesday night, arrested two key accused in connection with the probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF) Shyamkanu Mahanta was taken into custody around 12.30 am while returning from Singapore. Shortly after, at about 1.30 am, Siddarth Sharma was arrested near Gurugram while travelling from Rajasthan to Delhi.

The two prime accused were flown to Guwahati from Delhi at around 4:30 am and landed at LGBI Airport on Wednesday, before being taken into police custody.

A convoy of three vehicles, including two buses carrying security personnel, escorted them from the airport to the Magistrate’s House before they were taken to the CID headquarters in Ulubari for interrogation.

According to reports, the Magistrate has granted the police 14 days custody of the accused.

Reacting to the development, Garg’s wife Garima said she hoped the investigation would uncover the whole truth.

“I want the police to get all the details out of them. Now that the investigation is on, we are hoping the facts will come to light and the law will take its course,” she told reporters, adding that she had faith in the authorities.

“All we, and millions of his admirers, want is fast justice,” she said.

Since Garg’s death earlier this month aboard a yacht in Singapore, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police, assisted by the CID, has been questioning several people who were with him during the trip.

On Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg appeared before CID officials in Guwahati.

Investigators said his testimony, along with others present in Singapore, could help clarify discrepancies in earlier accounts and establish whether there were lapses in safety or supervision.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to facilitate cooperation in the case with Singaporean authorities.

Mahanta and Sharma had been absconding since Garg’s death, occasionally releasing videos and posts denying any involvement.

With their arrests, investigators believe the probe will move into a crucial phase, not only to ascertain what transpired in Singapore but also to examine related allegations such as financial fraud.