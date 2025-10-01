Justice cries echo at Zubeen’s Jorhat shraddha as fans, student leaders demand action

Jorhat, Oct 1: Calls for swift justice echoed through Jorhat on Wednesday as thousands of grieving fans, student leaders and activists gathered for the Adya Shraddha of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Amid solemn prayers, anger and demands for accountability dominated the air, with organisations insisting that those responsible for the artiste’s untimely death face the harshest punishment.

At the tribute, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya declared that event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Siddharth Sharma, both arrested in Delhi, had committed an “unpardonable crime”.

“Doctors had advised Zubeen to avoid fire and water, yet those with him ignored it. This negligence is criminal. The guilty must be tried in a fast-track court. Justice cannot wait,” Bhattacharya said, adding that even members of the Assam Association in Singapore present at the time should be “dragged” to Assam for questioning.

Assam Jatiyabadi Jubo Chatra Parishad president Palash Changmai alleged that an impartial probe would not be possible unless senior officer Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, elder brother of accused Shyamkanu, resigned.

“The accused cannot be allowed to misuse influence. For a fair investigation, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta must step down. Everyone linked with Zubeen’s death, including the Singapore association, must face accountability,” he asserted.

Changmai also appealed for all copyrights of Zubeen’s works to be transferred to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and proposed an international-standard Zubeen Garg Cultural Centre in Jorhat to preserve the singer’s legacy.

The Tai Ahom Youth Council went further, demanding the death penalty for both arrested accused, describing Garg’s loss as that of a “national treasure”.

Earlier in the day, despite steady rain, Jorhat Stadium overflowed with mourners who braved the weather to offer floral tributes, sing Garg’s songs and chant prayers.

The day began with an all-faith prayer at 8 am, followed by public homage from 9 am, when Garg’s ashes, brought from Guwahati on September 30, were placed for public to pay homage.

For many, the farewell was both an act of grief and a celebration of Garg’s unmatched contribution to Assamese culture.

Later in the evening, the Matsya Sparsha ritual is set to be performed with a limited gathering, formally concluding the 13-day mourning period.