Rain-soaked Jorhat Stadium turns into sea of homage for Zubeen Garg

Jorhat, Oct 1: Undeterred by heavy rain, thousands of fans, friends and admirers of Assam’s beloved icon Zubeen Garg thronged Jorhat Stadium on Wednesday to pay their final respects, during the 13-day ritual.

The day began with a solemn all-faith prayer meeting at 8 am, followed by public homage from 9 am, with the singer’s ashes, brought from Guwahati on September 30, placed for public to offer their tributes.

Around 2,000 devotees from Namghars including Dhekiakhowa Bor Namghar and Moinaporia Namghar took part in mass prayers, devotional singing and chanting.

The rituals were performed with grandeur as 100 Gayan Bayan performed devotional songs, while 500 others rendered the Diha Naam, transforming the stadium into a sea of reverence.

Fans from across Assam braved the rain to offer floral tributes, sing his songs and chant prayers, turning the farewell into a moving celebration of Garg’s enduring legacy.

Garima Garg, Garg’s wife along with 45 relatives attended the adya shraddha.

“Jorhat has contributed immensely in shaping Zubeen’s cultural life. Although we had to perform his final rites in Sonapur due to his father’s health, today, through this mangalik ritual, we all are united in praying for his peaceful journey beyond life,” she said.

She expressed regret over not being able to cremate him in his hometown.

“If we could have brought his mortal remains here, we would have. But we had to consider his father’s health. I apologise to the people of Jorhat—please don’t leave me alone. I am your daughter-in-law,” an emotional Garima, said.

She also vowed to continue Garg’s unfinished work, “It is now our aim to complete all of Zubeen’s professional projects,” she added.

On Tuesday’s arrest of events organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s long-time manager Siddharth Sharma, Garima said she had full faith in the authorities.

“The entire Assam, including me, wants to know what happened that day. We may not get him back, but Assam deserves to know why its soul was neglected,” she said, noting that even Singapore police have contacted her.

Later in the day, the Matsya Sparsha ceremony will be held with a limited gathering. The adya shraddha is expected to be by the end of the day.