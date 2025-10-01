Mahanta, Sharma in 14-day custody; SIT recovers Zubeen Garg’s phone

Guwahati, Oct 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the circumstances surrounding the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, on Wednesday, took prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma into 14-day custody.

The custody was granted by the Magistrate after the accused, event organiser Mahanta and Garg’s long-time manager Sharma, were brought to his residence in Geetanagar, as courts remained closed due to Mahanabami.

Both are currently being interrogated at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office in Ulubari.

“The investigation will proceed strictly as per the law,” SIT chief M.P. Gupta told the press. He added that Mahanta was arrested at Delhi airport upon his arrival from Singapore after a lookout circular was issued against him.

“The Bureau of Immigration detained him and handed him over to us,” Gupta said.

Sharma was tracked to a location between Rajasthan and Haryana and arrested the previous night. “We have also recovered Garg’s phone from Sharma,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, both accused were flown to Guwahati from Delhi and landed at LGBI Airport at around 4:30 am.

A convoy of three vehicles, including two buses carrying security personnel, escorted them to the Magistrate’s House before they were taken to CID headquarters for interrogation.

Reacting to the arrests, Garg’s wife Garima expressed confidence in Assam Police.

“I want the police to get all the details out of them. Now that the investigation is on, we are hoping the facts will come to light and the law will take its course,” she said. She added, “All we, and millions of his admirers, want is fast justice.”