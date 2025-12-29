Guwahati in 2025: A city stuck in civic déjà vu

As Guwahati moves closer to 2026, the calendar has changed but the city’s most persistent civic problems remain unresolved. For residents navigating the city every day, 2025 offered little sense of forward movement, with familiar issues continuing to affect daily life.

Artificial flooding still paralyses neighbourhoods after short spells of rain. Waste piles up in lanes and drains choking across localities. Roads remain potholes-ridden and unsafe. These are not emerging challenges. These were not new concerns, but long-standing civic shortcomings that carried over into another year.

Throughout 2025, the government announced measures on flood mitigation, waste disposal, road repairs and air quality. However, for many residents, the gap between policy announcements and conditions on the ground appeared to widen.

As the city prepares to welcome 2026, this year-ender revisits four key issues that Guwahatians hoped to leave behind in 2025, but could not.

Urban floods persist

Artificial flooding returned in 2025, inundating homes, disrupting livelihoods and once again exposing the fragile state of Guwahati’s drainage system.

Wetlands continued to shrink, drains remained clogged and short-term measures failed to provide lasting relief. Flooding followed a familiar pattern during the monsoon, reinforcing concerns that structural solutions remain unaddressed.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited several flood-prone areas, including Rukminigaon in June, to review the situation. He was accompanied by officials from the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the local councillor.

During the visit, the Minister said a major drainage canal was under construction to divert excess water from vulnerable areas. “Guwahati is an unplanned city. Every year it faces worsening waterlogging and flash floods. Though it is nearly impossible to stop the flow of water entirely, we are trying to channel it effectively,” Mallabaruah had said.





A file image of a flood-inundated road in Guwahati.

Among the measures announced in 2025 was the introduction of plastic flood barriers, being used in the city for the first time. “These barriers have been used effectively in Chennai. We hope they will help reduce the entry of floodwater into low-lying areas,” the Minister had added.

Eco-blocks were also installed at road crossings to help groundwater recharge and reduce surface runoff. Similar interventions, he said, were planned for Chandmari in the next phase. Mallabaruah also said builders had been directed to install proper rainwater drainage systems, warning that strict action would be taken against those who failed to comply.

However, as the year draws to a close, such assurances echo similar promises made in previous years, with residents still waiting for lasting relief.

Waste vs capacity

Waste management remained another unresolved issue through 2025. Overflowing garbage bins, plastic-filled drains and poorly managed dumping sites continued to affect several parts of the city. Despite awareness drives and repeated advisories, segregation of waste at source remained limited. For many residents, uncollected garbage remained a daily concern.

Addressing the issue, Mallabaruah urged local MLAs to identify suitable sites for garbage processing or waste treatment plants within their constituencies. According to government data, the Belortol landfill currently receives around 400 to 500 metric tonnes of waste every day, but only about 150 metric tonnes is processed.

Informing the Assembly on March, the Minister said the West Boragaon dumping site had been shifted to Belortol in 2021 following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“The government aims to completely clear the West Boragaon site by 2026, freeing up space and reducing pollution in the nearby Deepor Beel,” he told the Assembly.

Earlier attempts to relocate the dumping site to Chandrapur failed due to local opposition. “People from other places will not accept the city’s waste. We will have to find a place here,” Mallabaruah had said.

The issue once again highlighted the limits of short-term solutions and the absence of a sustainable waste management system for the growing city.





A file image of a garbage dumping ground in Guwahati.

Unsafe roads

For commuters, 2025 was marked by dug-up roads, potholes and traffic congestion. While flyovers progressed in parts of the city, road conditions at street level remained poor. Repeated excavations and inadequate coordination left several stretches in a near-constant state of disrepair.

Open drains emerged as one of the most visible features of Guwahati’s roads. With damaged or missing footpaths, pedestrians were often forced onto walking close to uncovered drains. For senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities, moving around the city posed daily risks.

In September, a three-year-old child died after slipping into an open drain near Vivekananda School in Kalapahar. He was rescued nearly three hours later with the help of city police and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared dead on arrival.

The child’s family blamed civic authorities and contractors, alleging that the drain had not been properly covered. They also claimed that no government official visited them after the incident. The death recalled a similar tragedy on July 4, 2024, when eight-year-old Avinash was swept away by floodwaters in an open drain in Bamunimaidam, triggering widespread outrage.

A year later, the recurrence of such incidents underscored persistent gaps in road safety and accountability.





A file image of an exposed drain in Guwahati.

Air pollution concerns

Air pollution emerged as a quieter but growing concern in 2025, driven by rising vehicle numbers and sustained construction activity. A report prepared with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation estimated total PM10 emissions in Guwahati at 1,071 tonnes per year.

Road and construction dust accounted for 37% of PM10 emissions, followed by industries at 25% and road transport at 21%. For finer PM2.5 particles, road transport contributed 52% of total emissions.

The report flagged widespread non-compliance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) dust-control norms, citing uncovered construction sites, inadequate barricading and uncoordinated road work. In response, the Assam Pollution Control Board partnered with iForest to launch the “Guwahati Clean Air Plan”, which was released on December 17.





A file image of Guwahati city

Looking ahead to 2026

Despite recurring disruptions, daily life in Guwahati continued through 2025. As floodwaters receded, markets reopened and residents repaired homes, often more than once.

As the city looks ahead to 2026, key questions remain. Will the coming year bring progress on basic civic needs such as drainage, roads, waste management, air quality and pedestrian safety? For residents, meaningful change will only be reflected in a city where everyday life becomes safer and more predictable.