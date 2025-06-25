Plastic barriers, eco-blocks: Minister pushes flood fixes in Guwahati hotspots

Guwahati, June 25: Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Wednesday, visited at least seven flood-prone areas in Guwahati and outlined a series of immediate and long-term measures to tackle the city’s recurring artificial flood problem.

Beginning his day at 11 am, the minister first visited Rukminigaon—one of the city’s worst-hit areas during flash floods. Officials from key departments including the GMDA, GMC, DDMA, and the local councillor were present to assess the situation on the ground.

Following detailed discussions with residents and departmental officials, Mallabaruah announced that a large drainage canal is currently under construction in the area. Aimed at easing the frequent water-logging, the canal is expected to be completed within the next 2–3 days.

“Guwahati is an unplanned city. Every year, it faces worsening waterlogging and flash floods. Though it’s nearly impossible to stop the flow of water entirely, we’re trying to channel it effectively from Rukminigaon through the upcoming canal,” the minister said.

He further announced the introduction of alternative mitigation tools, including the use of plastic flood barriers—a first for Guwahati.

“These barriers have been used effectively in Chennai. We hope they will help reduce the entry of floodwater into low-lying areas here,” he said.

Additionally, eco-blocks are being installed for the first time in Rukminigaon, especially at road crossings. These permeable blocks are designed to redirect excess rainwater into the ground, aiding groundwater recharge and reducing surface runoff.

Addressing the situation with the Bahini River, Mallabaruah acknowledged that while the embankment height has risen by approximately half a metre, further dredging of the riverbed is not feasible beyond a certain depth.

He also announced that similar interventions will be implemented in Chandmari during the second phase of the city’s flood mitigation plan.

As part of long-term reforms, the minister said all builders have now been directed to install effective rainwater drainage systems within their premises.

“These systems will help recharge the groundwater table and prevent flooding. Official instructions have been issued, and strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply,” he said, adding that his team would personally inspect buildings to ensure adherence.

Mallabaruah also noted that during the dry season, desilting operations at Shilsako Beel will be carried out to restore its water-holding capacity—an essential step for flood control in the region.

The minister’s visit and the steps announced reflect a more proactive and integrated approach to dealing with Guwahati’s long-standing flood crisis. However, whether these measures will bring lasting relief to a city remains to be seen.