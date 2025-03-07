Guwahati generates 500 MT waste daily, minister calls on MLAs for solutions

Guwahati, March 7: Recognizing the ongoing challenge of waste disposal in Guwahati, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday urged local MLAs to assist in identifying suitable sites for garbage processing, or to set up waste processing plants.

The Belortol landfill currently receives 400 to 500 metric tonnes of garbage daily, but only 150 metric tonnes undergo processing, as per the government data.

Replying to a special motion raised by West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita on pollution in and around the current landfill site at Belortol, Mallabaruah said that finding a suitable location for treating the city's garbage has become increasingly challenging.

"People resist any proposed site, but without a dumping ground or treatment plant, how can we effectively manage the city's waste?" he said.

Raising concerns over the Belortol's land-fill site, Kalita criticized the current landfill at Belortol, saying that it is causing severe environmental and health issues to the people residing in and around the landfill.

"Waste from 60 municipal wards is dumped there, polluting the surroundings, including Deepor Beel. The government must adopt a plan either to process entire garbage or to relocate the landfill from the present site," he said.

Kalita also pointed out frequent burning of garbage at landfill sites, which exacerbate air pollution and pose a serious threat to local residents.

"Efforts are underway to increase the processing capacity of Belortol site to 300 metric tonnes. We will visit the site soon and explore more possible ways to further increase the capacity which will also allow to process the entire waste receive within a day," said Mallabaruah.

"We have a stock of 2 lakh matric tonnes garbage in the landfill now," he added.

He informed the Assembly that the West Boragaon dumping ground was shifted to Belortol in 2021 following a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"The government aims to completely clear the West Boragaon site by 2026, freeing up space and reducing pollution in the nearby Deepor Beel," he said.

Mallabaruah highlighted previous failed attempts to shift the dumping site to Chandrapur, where local opposition prevented progress.

He emphasised the need for a locally accepted solution, saying, "People from other places will not accept the city's waste. We will have to find a place here."

The minister also outlined upcoming projects to improve waste management, including a 200 tonnes per day (TPD) waste-to-compost plant, a 100 TPD construction materials processing unit, and a 150 TPD refuse transfer station (RTS)-cum-material recovery facility (MRF).

"A tender for Guwahati's new sewerage treatment plant is expected to be floated by May-June this year. Additionally, a 2 MLD sewage treatment plant at Borsola is set to become operational next month," he said.

- By Staff Reporter