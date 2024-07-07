Guwahati: Body of missing minor boy recovered from Rajgarh after three days

Guwahati, Jul 7: After three days of intense search operations, the rescue team has finally recovered the body of the eight-year-old boy who was swept away in a drain amid heavy rainfall on July 4 in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area.

According to reports, the rescue team recovered the body in Rajgarh locality on Sunday.

The body was immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and reportedly, the parents of the eight-year-old boy, Avinash Sarkar, confirmed the identity.

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to the Sarkar family to express grief and take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP GP Singh had lauded the efforts of Fire and Emergency Services Assam and the National Disaster Response Force via the microblogging site 'X.'





Page turns in the sad story. Bow to relentless, back breaking effort by @FnESAssam SDRF supported by @NDRFHQ led by the Director @HardiSpeaks — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 7, 2024



