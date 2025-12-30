Digital jihad, hawala funds, apps used to radicalise youth in Assam: STF

Guwahati, Dec 30: As Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) continues its ongoing crackdown under Operation Praghat, fresh details have emerged on the methods and reach of extremist networks operation in Assam and the Northeast.

Addressing the press at Jyoti–Bishnu Kala Mandir in Khanapara on Tuesday, STF chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the force’s investigations have revealed a highly structured extremist ecosystem operating both online and offline, with strong transnational linkages, in the region.

According to Mahanta, extremist outfits, including modules linked to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), have been systematically indoctrinating sympathisers using encrypted digital platforms.

“One such group titled ‘Purvo Akash’ functioned as a principal communication, propaganda and recruitment platform. Extremist ideological material linked to cyber jihad and violent struggle is circulated methodically through these channels to radicalise sympathisers,” he told the press.

He explained that recruitment module follows a layered and formalised process. Potential recruits were first identified through online jihadist channels, provided with radical literature and monitored closely through encrypted platforms, he said.

“Recruits were required to swear allegiance, submit personal details and send a video of the oath to an Indian handler. This was forwarded to leadership in Bangladesh for authentication. Only after verification were recruits formally inducted,” Mahanta said.

He said the Indian security and intelligence apparatus have been keeping a close watch on jihadi activities in Northeast, particularly Assam, based on sustained intelligence inputs from central agencies.

“The IMK module was detected during intelligence analysis. It is a Bangladesh-based offshoot of JMB,” Mahanta said.

Police revealed that IMK was founded in 2018 by Jewel Mahmud alias Imam Mahmud Habibullah alias Sohail, an ex-JMB member, and propagates the ideology of Ghazwatul Hind.

Elaborating on the ideology, Mahanta said, “This ideology implies Muslim supremacy through elimination or expulsion of non-believers. Their entire operation is driven by this belief."

Following the regime change in Bangladesh in August 2024, senior leaders of JMB, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) allegedly directed IMK leadership to activate and expand Indian modules, including in Assam, he said.

Mahanta further revealed that as part of this expansion, Bangladesh nationals Umar and Khalid were assigned to coordinate Assam-based activities, while the state cell was headed by Nasim Uddin alias Tamim of Barpeta Road.

The STF noted that this process resulted in the radicalisation of several youths from Barpeta and Chirang, with similar footprints traced in West Bengal.

IMK also exploited social and religious gatherings to expand its influence. He said multiple clandestine meetings were held in local mosques since 2024.

At a meeting held on December 28, 2024, in Barpeta, IMK ideologues including Nasim Uddin and Manirul Islam allegedly advocated armed struggle in India, claiming that “atrocities on Muslims must be met with armed resistance”.

“Each such meeting typically involved six to eight local youths, who were indoctrinated and urged to prepare for jihad,” Mahanta said.

Financial investigations uncovered a complex terror-funding network involving hawala and digital transactions.

“Local supporters contributed cash, which was pooled by Nasim Uddin alias Tamim and routed to Bangladesh through hawala channels. Digital collections through bank accounts and UPI platforms were also used,” Mahanta said.

The STF also revealed cross-border movement of operatives. “They obtain passports and visas and travel to Bangladesh under the guise of normal visits. Some were encouraged to travel with family members to avoid suspicion and receive arms training,” he said, adding that two Assam operatives crossed into Meghalaya in April 2025 to rendezvous with Bangladesh handlers.

Under Operation Shock, the STF intensified coordinated action against radical forces after earlier arrests of JMB operatives.

Mahanta said that on Monday, simultaneous operations were conducted in Assam, West Bengal and Tripura, leading to the arrest of 11 terrorists with 10 in Assam and one in Tripura. Those arrested in Assam are currently being interrogated.

Highlighting the evolving nature of jihad, Mahanta said extremist groups are increasingly relying on what police describe as “digital jihad”.

“For them, jihad is not only about direct attacks. It is about building networks, spreading ideology and brainwashing people. Digital platforms have been used extensively for this purpose, with a clear focus on targeting the younger generation,” he said.

The Assam Police said the first phase of the Operation Praghat has concluded and further phases will follow. Investigations are ongoing to identify additional operatives, funding channels and sleeper cells linked to the network.