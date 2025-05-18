Operation Ghost SIM widens: Number of arrests rises to 22, 948 SIMs seized

Guwahati, May 18: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested 15 more individuals in connection with the ongoing crackdown on a multi-state fake SIM card racket, taking the total number of arrests under “Operation Ghost SIM” to 22.

Addressing a press meet on Sunday, Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said the arrests followed sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs indicating the use of fake SIM cards for cybercrimes and anti-national activities.

“We have traced and arrested 15 suspects who were under our radar. The racket had deep roots in Assam, and the use of these SIM cards to send OTPs to Pakistan is a clear indication of the gravity of the situation,” said Singh, speaking at the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati.

According to the DGP, the SIM cards were issued under forged identities and used for activities ranging from cyber fraud to possible espionage.

“Most disturbingly, OTPs generated via WhatsApp using these fake SIMs were sent to Pakistan. This poses a serious threat to national security,” he added.

The operation was launched after actionable intelligence was shared by the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, which uncovered the misuse of SIM cards registered with fake credentials in Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

A case was registered at the STF Police Station in Assam on May 14, leading to a series of coordinated raids that began on the afternoon of May 16.

Initially, key suspects were arrested from Rajasthan, Dhubri, and Morigaon. Among them are four individuals — one from Rajasthan and three from Dhubri — arrested specifically for cybercrimes and brought to Guwahati for interrogation. Two more suspects were held in Morigaon.

During the crackdown, the STF seized 948 fake SIM cards. “Possession of these SIMs and their use to communicate across borders, particularly to inquire about troop movements, clearly amounts to espionage. This is not merely a case of cyber fraud, but a direct attack on national security,” said Singh.

The DGP confirmed that all the accused are currently being interrogated, and the STF is working in close coordination with central agencies to uncover international linkages and potential funding channels.

“This operation is just the beginning. We are determined to dismantle every node of this network. Citizens must remain vigilant—unsolicited messages or calls seeking personal information may be part of such criminal activity,” Singh warned.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Information Technology Act, underscoring the seriousness of the charges.