Op Ghost SIM: Assam STF nabs 7 in fake SIM bust tied to Pakistan espionage ring

Guwahati, May 17: In a major breakthrough against cybercrime and threats to national security, the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with Gajraj Military Intelligence and police units from Rajasthan and Telangana, has arrested seven individuals, dismantling a multi-state racket involved in procuring and distributing fake SIM cards.

The operation, codenamed Operation Ghost SIM, was launched after intelligence revealed that fake SIM cards issued across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana were being exploited for cybercrimes and the collection of sensitive information by foreign operatives, including handlers based in Pakistan.

Authorities seized 948 fake SIM cards and several technical devices believed to facilitate cybercrime and unauthorized communications during coordinated raids across five districts spanning the three states.

The raids began on the afternoon of May 16, following the registration of a case on May 14 at the STF Police Station in Assam.

The accused have been booked under multiple charges, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Information Technology Act, highlighting the severity of the offences.

In addition to the arrests, 14 more individuals were detained from Dhubri district. Police officials confirmed that further action will be taken following interrogation.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fake SIM cards were obtained using forged documents and distributed through illegal channels.

Digital forensics teams are currently analysing the seized materials. With the probe ongoing, officials expect further arrests and fresh revelations in this high-profile case.