India sounds alarm as B’desh frees jailed ‘violent extremists’; calls for minorities' safety

New Delhi, March 8: India has expressed deep concern over Bangladesh's decision to release several "violent extremists," especially amid the deteriorating law and order situation in the neighbouring country.

"We remain concerned about the worsening law and order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists who were convicted of serious crimes," External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

New Delhi reiterated its support for a "stable, peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bangladesh" where all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections.

Highlighting the responsibility of the interim government to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities, along with their religious institutions, Jaiswal said, "Of the 2,374 incidents reported between August 5, 2024, and February 16, 2025, only 1,254 have been verified by the police. Further, 98% of these 1,254 incidents were classified as 'political in nature'."

Jaiswal also expressed hope that Bangladesh authorities would thoroughly investigate all incidents of killings, arson, and violence and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice "without making any distinctions".

According to police data, the crime rate in Bangladesh has surged at an alarming rate, with cases of murder, abduction, robbery, burglary, and theft witnessing a sharp increase in January 2025 — the highest in the last six years.

Threat to Assam & Bengal

Adding to the growing concerns, the release of senior leaders of the Islamist militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), has posed a significant security threat to India, especially in Assam and West Bengal.

With the change of regime in Bangladesh, ABT's top leader, Jasim Uddin Rahmani, who was jailed by the previous government, has now been released.

Following his release, Rahmani issued a video message, warning India to "stay away" from former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in the recent elections.

Rahmani further threatened that if India continued to interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs, the narrow "chicken neck" corridor connecting Northeast with the rest of the country would be blocked with the help of China.

"We do not want conflict with India, but if challenged, we will divide India," Rahmani warned in his video statement.

Security agencies in Assam and West Bengal are reportedly on high alert to prevent possible infiltration or recruitment attempts by these extremist groups.

In the past, groups like Jama’at Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and ABT have made several attempts to establish sleeper cells in Assam but were thwarted by security forces.

STF's crackdown under Operation Praghat

Amid the heightened security threat, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam has intensified its crackdown on extremist networks under Operation Praghat.

In recent months, Assam STF has apprehended 15 ABT operatives from various districts of the state and also Chennai.

Security agencies have confirmed that intelligence-sharing with neighbouring states and cross-border cooperation will remain crucial in curbing extremist infiltration from Bangladesh.

