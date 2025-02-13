Operation Praghat: Assam STF nab key ABT operative in Chennai; total arrests rise to 15

Guwahati. Feb 13: In a significant breakthrough under Operation Praghat, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended a key operative of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), on Thursday.

The arrest was made in Chennai following a joint operation conducted by STF Assam in collaboration with the police forces from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The accused, identified as Abu Salam Ali, originally from Dhubri, Bilasipara, was apprehended after extensive surveillance and intelligence-sharing across state lines.

This marks the 15th arrest in connection with Operation Praghat, a continued effort by STF Assam to dismantle extremist networks in the region, in a couple of months.

Guwahati Police Commissioner and STF Chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed the arrest, saying, "This is another significant capture in Operation Praghat, which has seen the cooperation of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh police. With this arrest, we have now detained 15 members connected to the ABT, and our operations will continue."

The arrested individual, Ali, is not only affiliated with the ABT but is also a member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMU).

He is believed to have played a key role in extremist activities aimed at undermining India's national security.

His close association with other apprehended operatives, including those from Kokrajhar and Dhubri, further links him to coordinated efforts to destabilise the region, the police added.

Ali had been evading capture since December 17, 2024, and was actively involved in planning and executing attacks to fuel unrest and violence.

Investigations have revealed that Ali coordinated with previously arrested extremists, including Nur Islam Mandal and Shahinur Islam, to strengthen the operations of these banned outfits.

This arrest comes shortly after the apprehension of Nasim Uddin SK on February 4, who was suspected of being involved in similar extremist activities.