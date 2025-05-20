Bulldozers roar again at Silsako as wetland expansion drive gathers steam

Guwahati, May 20: Amidst pouring rain on Tuesday, bulldozers and backhoe loaders roared into action at the premises of the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKD) on VIP Road as the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) demolished the building.

Part of the government’s broader initiative to expand the Silsako Beel to function as a floodwater reservoir, the demolition was carried out in the presence of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

“We won’t call this demolition of OKD an eviction drive, because the institute has cooperated with us. We explained how critical this expansion of the Silsako wetland is to make Guwahati flood-free. We’ve also assured them land for relocation,” the minister said.

Mallabaruah added that the current phase of the drive would soon include other structures in the area such as the Cooperative Bank, Ginger Hotel, Tennis Court, and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM).

“Today marks the start of OKD’s demolition. On May 30, we will begin the same process at the Cosmos Cooperative Bank. Gradually, other establishments will follow,” he said.

Outlining the GMDA’s schedule, the minister noted that the agency aims to complete the demolition process before the onset of winter.

“After that, we will begin excavation work on the Silsako Beel. Upon completion, it will hold a significant volume of floodwater, which can be channelled to the Brahmaputra — a major step towards solving the city’s flood woes,” he explained.

When asked about compensation for evicted residents, Mallabaruah said that while most have received their dues, a few names may have been left out, and GMDA is reviewing those cases.

“We’re not saying that all compensation claims are invalid, but some names were added later. We’re looking into it, and I assure you that genuine evictees who haven’t been compensated will receive their dues as per government provisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), which has opposed the GMDA’s eviction drive since its launch in 2022, criticised the government for what it called “selective demolition”.

KMSS General Secretary Bidyut Saikia questioned why, under the leadership of newly appointed Minister Mallabaruah, only the homes of poor residents were being demolished while multi-storey buildings owned by influential individuals remained untouched.

“Today, the GMDA led by Minister Mallabaruah demolished the OKD Institute, but Himatsingka’s Ideal Hill View still stands. Why is the government silent about such structures?” he asked.

Notably, Tuesday’s demolition comes shortly after the Centre sanctioned Rs 213 crore for the rejuvenation and bioremediation of the Beel in April.

Earlier, on April 7, the funding announcement by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti sparked renewed anger among displaced families, many of whom said they were still in limbo months after being forced to vacate their homes.

In September 2024, the state government had promised comprehensive compensation packages - Rs 10 lakh for RCC buildings, Rs 5 lakh for Assam-type houses, and Rs 1 lakh for kutcha structures. For many, however, those promises remain unfulfilled.







