Silsako evictees protest as Centre sanctions ₹213 Cr for wetland rejuvenation

Guwahati, April 7: Even as the Centre sanctioned Rs 213 crore for the rejuvenation and bioremediation of Silsako Beel under the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, evicted residents from the area took to the streets on Monday, accusing the state government of reneging on its promise of rehabilitation and fair compensation.

The fund approval, announced over the weekend by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has sparked fresh outrage among displaced families, many of whom allege they have been left in limbo months after being forced from their homes.

“The government has secured Rs 213 crore for the wetland, but what about us? Where is the rehabilitation they promised?” a protester told The Assam Tribune, adding, “Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah met us last week and assured us the issue would be addressed, but we’ve only received empty assurances.”

The protestors, who identify as indigenous residents, slammed the state for what they described as “inhuman eviction drives” that left hundreds homeless.

“We are being fenced out of our land and treated like outsiders. If the government claims to represent the indigenous people, why are we the ones on the streets?” said another protester.

Anger has also grown over the compensation amounts offered. Residents claim they are insufficient to rebuild or purchase land in Guwahati.

“The Chief Minister himself said one katha of land here costs Rs 7 crore. How will Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, or even Rs 10 lakh help us reclaim our lives?” asked a resident.

In their memorandum, the community had demanded Rs 5 lakh for thatched homes, Rs 15 lakh for Assam-type structures, Rs 25 lakh for RCC buildings, and one katha ten lechas of land per family.

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which oversaw the eviction, came under sharp criticism for its alleged mismanagement.

Protestors claimed that many names were missing from the official records due to poor data collection.

“We submitted the resident lists ourselves, yet we’re being asked for verification now. They’re calling us for holding numbers—this chaos is of GMDA’s making,” one resident alleged.

According to protesters, 1,203 homes were demolished, but fewer than 550 families have received compensation to date.

“They claim only 100 households are left to be paid, but won’t even show us the list,” said a demonstrator.

Questions have also been raised about the committee overseeing the rehabilitation process. “How can people whose houses weren’t touched speak for those of us who lost everything?” one protester asked.

Adding to the confusion are reports of inconsistent policies on land demarcation. “One side of the fence is being reclaimed as a wetland, while the other is being allotted miyadi patta. How can the same daag number result in both eviction and rehabilitation?” said a resident.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, in September, promised comprehensive compensation packages, including Rs 10 lakh for RCC homes, Rs 5 lakh for Assam-type houses, and Rs 1 lakh for kaccha structures. For many, however, those promises remain unfulfilled.