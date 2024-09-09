Assam CM assures Silsako Beel evictees Rs 10 L, Rs 5 L & Rs 1 L in compensation

Guwahati, Sept. 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured families evicted from Silsako Beel of comprehensive rehabilitation and compensation packages.

Chief Minister Sarma, on Sunday, guaranteed the affected families of financial compensation in the tune of Rs 10 lakh for those with RCC constructions, Rs 5 lakh for Assam-type houses, and Rs 1 lakh for Kaccha houses.

The announcement came following a meeting between the Chief Minister and several displaced residents at Janata Bhawan, where the residents shared their grievances.

"The Chief Minister assured us of taking every possible measure to address our losses. We appreciate his willingness to listen to our concerns," said Gayatri Bori, one of the residents.

However, Bori expressed frustration over the delay in receiving governmental assurances.

"For the last 2.5 years, we have been protesting for justice after being displaced. It’s sad that it took this much time for the Chief Minister to reach out to us to discuss the matter," she added.

The residents have been advocating for justice since their displacement, which began in May 2022.

The eviction, aimed at clearing encroached land to restore the ecological balance of Silsako Beel, was carried out in three phases, with the final phase concluding in September 2023.

The situation escalated on August 28 when Bori and other evicted residents faced police brutality during a demonstration outside the Assam Assembly.

The protests have been ongoing since the administration decided to remove families from the wetland area, citing the need to clear 150 bighas of encroached land to protect the city’s waterways and ecological balance.

In February 2024, Chief Minister Sarma had announced plans to transform the Silsako Beel into the state's largest lake, prompting the eviction and demolition of numerous homes.

Earlier in September 2023, the Chief Minister had mentioned that plans were underway to provide flats in the city for those evicted from the area.

He had also noted that the protesters were affiliated with a particular organisation known for protesting various issues.

Consequently, he had instructed the police to take the strictest action against them. His remark had come after two women staged a nude demonstration against the eviction on September 2, last year.