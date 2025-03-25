Urban flooding: Govt submits reservoir plan to Centre; wetland cleanup underway

Guwahati, March 25: With the monsoon approaching and Guwahati bracing for urban flooding, the state government has initiated multiple measures, including the creation of water reservoirs and the cleanup of wetlands, to mitigate the problem.

Informing the House on the final day of the ongoing budget session on Tuesday, Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told the House that proposals have been sent to the Centre for the construction of water reservoirs to help manage the city's persistent flooding issue.

Responding to a question by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Mallabaruah said, “We have identified 800 bighas in Silsako Beel to construct a reservoir. Additionally, in Ulubari, near the Agriculture Department, we plan to build another reservoir and have submitted a proposal to the Centre. We are hopeful of receiving substantial financial support for the project.”

The minister further added that the 2 MLD sewage treatment plant in Borsola Beel, under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), is undergoing trial runs and will be operational soon.

"The sewage treatment plant under GMDA, worth Rs 5.37 crore, is currently in its trial phase. I have directed the department to provide geotagged images as proof of progress. A pilot run is ongoing," he said.

Addressing concerns about encroachment, Mallabaruah assured the House that the issue has been tackled in Silsako and other wetlands such as Borsola and Sorusola Beels. Efforts to clear these water bodies of hyacinth and silt are also underway.

"In August 2024, cleanup work in Sorusola Beel commenced, and as of March, 75% of the task is complete. The project, costing Rs 1.86 crore, is progressing steadily. Hyacinth removal is an annual effort since it keeps returning, but we aim to complete the work by early May," he said.

For Borsola Beel, a tender worth Rs 86.58 lakh has been floated, with work scheduled to begin in April after the tendering process is completed.

"These wetlands serve as natural reservoirs for the city, and since the Bharalu River flows into the Brahmaputra, keeping them clean is crucial in preventing urban flooding. GMDA has been consistently working on their maintenance," Mallabaruah explained.

During the Question Hour, Kalita questioned why the cleanup of Sorusola and Borsola Beels had not been completed.

"All the city’s waste flows into these beels; to prevent urban flooding in Guwahati, they must be kept clean," he asserted.

Kalita also raised concerns over the GMDA sewage treatment plant in Borsola, highlighting that despite the Gauhati High Court’s directive to complete the project by October 2024, work remained unfinished.

"I have urged Minister Mallabaruah to personally inspect these sites and take necessary action. These wetlands, situated at the heart of the city, play a vital role in flood mitigation," he added.

Deputy Speaker Aminul Islam also suggested that legislators undertake a joint visit to the affected areas to address the issues comprehensively.