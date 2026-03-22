BJP to maximise campaign window in Assam; lines up 40 star campaigners

Guwahati, March 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced an accelerated campaign schedule for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that the party will begin its electioneering from March 24, immediately after the close of nominations.

Highlighting the need to maximise time on the ground, Sarma said the party has decided to break from conventional practice.

“The nomination process concludes on March 23, and given the limited time available, we are planning to begin campaigning from March 24 itself. Usually, parties take a day or two after nominations close, but we do not want to lose that window,” he said.

He added that the BJP is prioritising early voter outreach to build momentum across constituencies.

“Time is crucial in an election. We want to utilise every available day to connect with people and present our work and vision,” Sarma noted.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia confirmed that the party has finalised its list of star campaigners, which has received approval from the central leadership.

“We have submitted a list of 40 star campaigners to the central committee, and it has been approved. The list includes top national and state leaders who will campaign extensively across Assam,” Saikia said.

He elaborated that the campaign will feature prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Other key leaders expected to campaign include Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as senior BJP figures like Kiren Rijiju.

In addition, chief ministers from several BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath and leaders from Maharashtra and Odisha, are expected to join the campaign trail, signalling a high-voltage campaign in the state.

Saikia emphasised that the presence of national leaders will strengthen the party’s outreach.

“Our star campaigners will cover multiple constituencies, reinforcing our message of development, governance, and continuity,” he said.