30 days on, 108 ambulance staff continue protest, seek probe into GVK EMRI

Guwahati, Dec 30: The agitation by employees of the 108 emergency ambulance service entered its 30th day on Tuesday, with protesters accusing the state government and the National Health Mission (NHM) of ignoring their demands and failing to act against service provider GVK EMRI.

The protesting employees have alleged large-scale corruption, harassment and mismanagement by GVK EMRI, claiming that repeated representations to authorities have yielded no concrete action.

They also said the grievances of employees who have lost their jobs or livelihoods during the dispute remain unresolved.

According to the employees, assurances were given that further discussions would be held and an inquiry initiated into the functioning of GVK EMRI. However, they claimed no follow-up action has been communicated so far.

Laxmikanta Roy, who said he has been associated with the service since its early years, highlighted the employees’ long contribution. “We have been protesting since December 1, even in this cold. We served the people of Assam for 17 years. We have families and need job security and benefits. Why has nothing been resolved even after so many days?” he asked.

Another protester, Babita Das, said the agitation would continue until their demands were met. “Until our problems are resolved, we will not withdraw the protest. The company neither provides proper employment nor pays salaries on time. We have been protesting since 2018, and the situation has only worsened,” she said.

On December 26, a delegation of 108 employees held discussions with NHM Mission Director Dr Lakman N.S., during which, the protesters said, they submitted documents and evidence relating to alleged corruption and harassment by the company.

Another protester said meetings with authorities had produced no tangible outcome. “Meetings were held, but nothing has been clearly communicated to us. Think about the fate of nearly 3,000 employees. Earlier, proper services were delivered through 108, but now the system has collapsed,” he alleged.

The protesters warned that they would intensify their agitation if the government fails to act on the assurances given during discussions with NHM officials.