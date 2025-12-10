108 workers' protest hits Day 10; protesters stage mourning rites for pay, security

Guwahati, Dec 10: The ongoing protest by All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association entered its 10th day on Wednesday at Guwahati's Chachal protest ground.

Taking on a deeply emotional and symbolic tone, the protesting workers performed ritualistic observances, traditionally associated with mourning such as Doha rituals, hair tonsuring ceremonies, while paying tribute to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement marking Swahid Diwas.

The observances underlined the seriousness of their protest and to send a strong message to the government that their fight for livelihood, dignity and job security is far from over.

“We are deeply hurt and mentally exhausted. We have been protesting for the last 10 days, yet no one has listened to us. We are not asking for luxuries, we only want our basic rights. We don’t want to be treated like casual labourers but seek respectable pay and job regularisation,” said a protester.

Protesters also raised slogans demanding justice, regularisation of services and protection from mass terminations.

The agitation involves ambulance pilots, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and emergency response officers working under the 108 emergency ambulance network, a lifeline service during medical emergencies, disasters, and accidents.

Speaking to the press, another protesting employee said they have devoted nearly two decades of their lives to the emergency service but continue to be treated as daily wage labourers.

“We work during festivals, floods, accidents, and medical emergencies. For 17 long years, we have served people at their most critical moments. Our livelihood is at stake now. We only want our work to be protected and our future secured,” he added.

The protester further alleged that a written assurance of salary increment was issued on August 4 by Jeevika-EMRI, but the promised benefits were never implemented.

“We were officially informed about a pay hike, but nothing was given to us. Instead of fulfilling the promise, officials started threatening us with termination. Many of our colleagues were laid off just for participating in this protest,” the worker claimed.

Despite repeated appeals, the government is yet to issue any formal response to the demands.

Earlier, EMRI Green Health Services, which operates the 108 ambulance service in Assam, terminated the services of more than 1,000 employees, citing prolonged absence from duty during the ongoing protest.

This move further angered the agitating workers, who allege that instead of resolving their grievances, the authorities are attempting to replace experienced staff with newly hired personnel.

Responding to the matter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the government would not engage in discussions with the protesters as long as the strike continued.

He had warned that employees who refused to resume duty risked dismissal and that new recruits would be appointed if required.

The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association has placed three major demands: