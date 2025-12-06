Work will begin only when people want it: CM Sarma on Silchar elevated corridor

Dholai, Dec 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that construction of the proposed elevated corridor in Silchar will move forward only if residents provide a clear and controversy-free mandate, stressing that the government will not proceed amid divided public opinion.

Sarma said the government acted promptly on the project after reviewing Silchar’s worsening traffic congestion.

“We are doing it due to the public’s request. If the public wants it, it will happen, and if not, it will not. I am a neutral person. When the public decides, we will begin the work,” he stated.

Reiterating the administration’s readiness, he added, “We are ready. The contractor is ready, money is ready; if they want the work to begin tomorrow, we will start it accordingly.”

The 3.5-km corridor, sanctioned at Rs 564.50 crore with Cabinet approval, had advanced to the tendering stage in August this year.

To gauge public sentiment, the District Administration held a meeting on November 19, chaired by Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai.

While most participants backed the corridor as a much-needed remedy for persistent traffic snarls, a section of the business community raised concerns over the current design and potential impact on commercial establishments.

With the differing views now officially noted, Sarma said the next move will depend entirely on the people’s collective decision.

The Chief Minister also reacted to the ongoing protests by 108 ambulance workers, clarifying that the matter is tied to the private agency operating the service.

“It is associated with privatisation, not with the government. They are not our employees; they are employees of Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI). The protest is against them, not us. I sign tenders and the required money is given to the owners. Once they get the money, whatever wages the employees receive is their business,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma disbursed seed capital under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Hailakandi and Dholai LACs. A total of 17,774 women in Hailakandi and 20,045 in Dholai received cheques of Rs 10,000 each.