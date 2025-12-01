Emergency services hit statewide as Assam’s 108 staff launch indefinite strike

Guwahati, Dec 1: Emergency medical response across Assam came to a halt on Monday as employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance service launched an indefinite statewide strike, demanding job regularisation, fair wages and payment of pending overtime dues.

Hundreds of employees from various districts gathered at the designated protest site in Chachal, Guwahati, bringing ambulance operations to a grinding halt.

The strike, called by the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association, follows what the workers describe as “years of unfulfilled assurances” from the state government.

The association said repeated memorandums, meetings with officials and discussions with the Chief Minister and Health Department have failed to yield concrete outcomes.

Chief organising secretary Kuladhar said workers were compelled to protest after years of patience.

“For three years we have approached officials and even the Chief Minister. During Covid, we were recognised as frontline warriors, yet today we still get wages comparable to factory workers. We work 12 hours but are paid only for 10,” he stated.

In a statement, the organisation said that despite being frontline emergency workers saving “countless distressed lives” since the inception of the 108 service, employees continue to face job insecurity, low wages and violation of labour norms.

Their key demands include shifting the service from private operation to full government control, regularisation of jobs of nearly 3,000 employees, introducing fair wages equivalent to “highly skilled workers”, providing full overtime pay for 12-hour shifts, instituting annual bonuses, and ensuring access to welfare schemes such as Apon Ghar and Seuji Ghar.

“We have been informing the Chief Minister, Health Minister and officials for years. Except for verbal assurances, nothing has materialised,” the statement said.

Pathak added that earlier assurances of a wage revision on August 4 were not honoured.

“We are not happy to protest, but we have no alternative. If government thinks fresh recruitment will solve the problem, then 3,000 employees will lose their livelihood,” Pathak said.

Working president (in-charge) Fajnur Rahman rejected suggestions that the agitation was politically timed ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

“We have been raising these demands for 17 years, through protests, memorandums, and meetings with the Chief Minister, Health Minister and NHM. As per law, an employee must work 8 hours; beyond that, overtime is mandatory. We work 12 hours but get paid for 10,” he said.

Rahman added that long-serving employees deserve job regularisation.

Association president Pranjal Sharma criticised the government’s stance during earlier negotiations.

“The Chief Minister has said if protests continue there will be no discussion. How can a democratic government refuse dialogue? Where will we go?” he asked.

Sharma said emergency services would remain suspended until the government agrees to talks.

“Our historic 19-day strike in 2019 led to some progress. We have been working 12-hour shifts for years hoping the 4 hours of overtime would be compensated,” he added.

With the strike entering an indefinite phase, concerns are rising over the impact on emergency medical response across the state.