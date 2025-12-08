108 Mrityunjoy staff stir continues; EMRI terminates over 1,000 employees

Guwahati, Dec 8: The protest by the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association continues at the Chachal protest ground, with members demanding regularisation of the services of ambulance pilots, technicians and emergency response officers working under the 108 ambulance network.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, an office-bearer of the Association said that while the State government has yet to respond to their demands, EMRI Green Health Services has terminated more than 1,000 employees for remaining absent during the ongoing protest. “We will continue our agitation until the State government addresses our concerns. EMRI Green Health Services is attempting to weaken the protest by terminating staff, but they will not succeed through such tactics,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official of EMRI Green Health Services informed that the organization has recruited more than 900 new staff members over the last seven days to stabilise ambulance operations.

“EMRI Green Health Services is pleased to inform that the restoration of the 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Ambulance Services across Assam is progressing rapidly. Around 750 ambulances are already operational across the State. To maintain uninterrupted emergency response services, EMRI has accelerated recruitment efforts,” the organization said in a statement.

According to the statement, only about 50 per cent of ambulances are currently running with EMTs and nurses onboard, with the remaining capacity expected to be restored soon. “Despite the temporary limitations, all patient shifting requirements – from home to hospital and hospital to hospital – are being met without interruption. Available EMTs and nurses continue to provide essential care during transit. EMRI is confident that the remaining manpower will be arranged and deployed within the next few days, enabling full restoration of services. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to serving the people of Assam,” it added.









By

Staff Reporter